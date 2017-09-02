'Bachelorette' Star Peter Kraus Can't Say (Yet) If He's the Next 'Bachelor'

'Bachelorette' Star Peter Kraus Blink If You're the Next 'Bachelor'

Rachel Lindsay's runner-up on "The Bachelorette" won't say for sure if he's next to hand out roses for love -- but he's giving us strong signals he might be.

We got Peter Kraus -- a fan fave who wouldn't take a knee for Rachel this season -- and asked if rumors that he's the next 'Bachelor' carry any weight.

He doesn't necessarily confirm it, but he doesn't straight-up deny either, and even dishes on which of his buds would make a good one (even though it's probably irrelevant).

You be the judge, though ... he didn't have to blink. Seems like he could fulfill that high school wish of his after all.