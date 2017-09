Kevin Hart Gotta Boogie At Usher Concert

Kevin Hart was feelin' it Friday night at Usher's Vegas concert.

Kev was showing off his moves with wife Eniko Parrish during the charity concert for HartBeat at the Cosmopolitan on the Strip.

It's the 4th annual festival, held during Labor Day Weekend, featuring comedy shows including a set by Dave Chappelle.

Kevin is the driving force behind HeartBeat, which benefits charities that work to improve the quality of life for children who have been diagnosed with cancer.

A good time was had by all.