Houston Rapper Lil' Flip Says Donald Trump Can't Catch Break With Hurricane Harvey Critics

Houston rapper Lil' Flip thinks Donald Trump's haters need to spend less time dogging the Prez and more time pitching in with Hurricane Harvey relief.

As you know ... critics blasted Trump's Texas visit for making a remark on crowd size instead of getting his feet wet and helping with rescue efforts.

Seems Flip has a soft spot for Trump, although he might want to check the status of local airports. Most were closed for days and are only now operating with limited service.