Lil Wayne Hospitalized for Seizures in Chicago, Vegas Gig in Doubt

EXCLUSIVE

Lil Wayne was hospitalized yet again this weekend for his ongoing bout with epilepsy and the seizures that come with it, TMZ has learned, and this time it might have torpedoed Sunday night's Vegas gig.

Multiple sources tell us Wayne was hospitalized Sunday in Chicago after he was found unconscious in his hotel room at the Westin on Michigan Avenue after suffering at least one seizure.

He was rushed to Northwestern Memorial, where we're told he suffered yet another seizure. Our sources say his team tried to have him discharged late Sunday afternoon so he could make it to his Vegas show.

However, doctors advised against the discharge, saying he should be grounded for a few days. Wayne has suffered seizures while flying before, and the doctors felt it was too risky. He very well may still be at the hospital.

Wayne is supposed to perform at Drais Beachclub in Vegas at midnight alongside Rae Sremmurd﻿, although it's unclear if he's still planning to show as of this writing.

Seizures have plagued Wayne for years. Just last year he had to cancel an appearance in Vegas because of his epilepsy.

We've reached out to Wayne's camp on his condition ... so far, no word back.