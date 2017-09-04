TMZ

JaVale McGee Finding Weed in Amsterdam is Hard Not That I Smoked Any ...

9/4/2017 12:55 AM PDT

JaVale McGee Says Finding Weed in Amsterdam Is Hard ... Seriously

Finding weed in Amsterdam is hard (?!) -- so says JaVale McGee, who just got back from what most consider the weed capital of the world. 

Not that he was on the hunt for any himself -- we think.

We got JaVale touching down at LAX ... and had to ask the Warriors big man if he got down with any extracurriculars while he was Euro-trippin'.

'No ... try not to," McGee told TMZ Sports. "It's not as accessible as you would think -- you have to go search for stuff."

Chris Brown would have to disagree

