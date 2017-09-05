J.J. Watt Harvey Relief Fund Hits $20 Million, 'Truly Incredible'

Breaking News
Hurricane Harvey is thankfully calming down ... but J.J. Watt's relief fund for Houston is still goin' strong -- pushing past the $20 MILLION mark on Tuesday.
J.J.'s crowdfunding campaign started off with a $200K goal a little over a week ago ... and quickly ran up into the multi-millions with big-name celebs like Miley Cyrus ($500K), Drake ($200K) and Chris Paul ($75K) leading the way.
In case you're wondering how things are going ... Watt shared an update on social media after breaking $20 mil -- saying, "It has truly been an incredible spectacle to watch."
$20 MILLION!https://t.co/SR6DmnNbyM pic.twitter.com/JVQUlLKUsU— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 5, 2017