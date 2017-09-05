Maria Menounos This 'Rocky' Quote Helped Me Battle Brain Tumor

Maria Menounos Credits Inspiring 'Rocky Balboa' Quote for Helping Her Recover from Brain Surgery

Maria Menounos is looking like a million bucks just a few months after brain surgery ... and she thanks her fiance and Sylvester Stallone for making it happen.

We got Maria out in NYC with her boo, Keven Undergaro, and she tells us she's happy, healthy and cancer-free ... enjoying living in the moment. Our guy asked her what's helped her recovery process and, along with her man ... she gives major props to another inspiring dude -- Rocky Balboa.

As we reported ... the E! News anchor left her gig after discovering she had a brain tumor and had surgery to remove it. Maria tells us her mom -- who's battling brain cancer herself -- is also doing well ... which is awesome.

Keep moving forward, ladies!!!