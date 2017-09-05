Mariachi Superstar Pepe Aguilar's Son Avoids More Jail Time For Human Trafficking

Breaking News
Mariachi superstar Pepe Aguilar's son won't be doing any more jail time for his failed attempt this March to smuggle 4 Chinese immigrants across the Tijuana border in the trunk of his car.
Jose Emiliano Aguila was sentenced Tuesday to time served. He also got 3 years probation and will have to serve six months in a sober living facility.
The 24-year-old copped a plea deal in June. He was originally facing up to 10 years in prison. Ultimately, he only served 18 days before getting released on bond and striking the deal.