Rev. Robert Lee Says Southern White Churches Still Mired in Racism

Rev. Robert Lee Racism Rampant in White Churches ... My Situation Proves It

Rev. Robert Wright Lee -- General Robert E. Lee's descendant -- isn't done speaking out against racism, and says it's way more prevalent than you think in rural America's white churches.

Hours after announcing he'd essentially been forced out of his pastor gig with Bethany United Church of Christ ... Rev. Lee told us Winston-Salem, NC is just an example of what's happening all over the country. Lee says racism is making a comeback, and it's going to take a lot of people standing up to stop it.

The pastor says his MTV VMAs speech denouncing white supremacy made enough people in his church uncomfortable ... he decided it was best to quit before he was fired.

Lee says his job is small potatoes though, and doesn't want to detract from the bigger issue at hand -- which is what motivated him to speak up in the first place.