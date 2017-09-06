Cristiano Ronaldo Flexes with New $500k Ferrari

Here's Cristiano Ronaldo stylin' and profilin' in front of his new supercar ... a Ferrari F12tdf that costs over $500k -- and that's without the crazy specs CR7 no doubt added on.

We're guessing Cristiano got the F12 to celebrate ballin' out for Portugal in the World Cup qualifiers ... dude did pass Pele on the all-time international goals list!

Ronaldo's already got tens of millions of dollars in his garage -- from Lambos to Astons to Porsches ... his biggest splurge before this one was a Bugatti Chiron worth around $3 MIL.

The only athlete we can think of with a comparable car collection is Floyd Mayweather -- who's spent more than $12 MIL on fancy whips ... and that doesn't count his TWO private jets.

Not that they're competing or anything ...