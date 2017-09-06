Jamie Foxx Katie and Me? AYYYYYY!!

Jamie Foxx Gives Katie Holmes a Big Thumbs-Up

Jamie Foxx knows silence is golden when it comes to talking about Katie Holmes ... but he still wants everyone to know they're all good as a couple.

Jamie was in Malibu Wednesday morning when a photog asked him all about Katie and their very first PDA on the beach. TMZ posted the first pics ... showing them strolling on Monday -- and, as we reported ... the relationship has been the worst-kept secret for years.

So, why go public now and what does her ex and his pal, Tom Cruise think?

Jamie kept his response brief ... and mostly non-verbal.