Selena Gomez Obsessed Fan Orders Penis-Shaped Bouquet, Shows Up at Her House

Selena Gomez has an obsessed fan with a twisted, perverted mind -- the man tried to order a penis-shaped bouquet before showing up to her pad to hand-deliver other goods.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the 24-year-old man showed up Friday morning at Selena's San Fernando Valley home. We're told he was loaded down with random gifts, flowers and even food items.

We're told her security team intercepted the guy -- who, it turns out, they've seen before. Selena's people told the guy to beat it, then called police to report the incident ... and this is where it gets even creepier.

Cops happened to have gotten a call from a flower shop earlier in the day reporting a man requesting a phallic floral arrangement for Selena Gomez. We're told an employee sensed something was amiss and immediately jock-blocked the order.

Our law enforcement sources say the flower shop description matched the guy Selena's security reported, and LAPD's now on the case.