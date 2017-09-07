Dwight Howard Trades Blows with Female Fighter

Dwight Howard's all about gender equality -- which is why he and female boxing trainer took turns PUNCHING EACH OTHER IN THE STOMACH!!

The NBA star laced up the gloves with Ann "Annimal" Najjar at the UFC Gym in San Diego -- where she challenged Dwight to hit first ... and he did. Hard.

In fact, Howard knocked her back twice in a row ... before ending it with a 3rd body shot that folded her in half.

The next day, Ann flipped the script and punished Howard's abs with more than 10 ferocious body blows in a row.

FYI, Dwight tips the scales at 6'11'', 265 pounds ... so props to his trainer for steppin' outta her weight class.