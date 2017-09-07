UFC's Jeremy Stephens Still Wants to KO Conor McGregor ... But First, Love

UFC's Jeremy Stephens I'll Knock Out Conor McGregor ... But First, Love

Jeremy Stephens is still gunnin' for Conor McGregor a year after their UFC 205 trash-talk went viral ... telling TMZ Sports he'd GLADLY take the big-money fight -- and KO Conor into oblivion.

"Hell yeah. Who wouldn't wanna fight Conor? You get paid."

"I'll knock him out!"

Of course, you remember the viral moment -- Conor turned to Jeremy after some routine trash talk and famously said, "Who the fook is that guy?!"

He's clearly looking for some revenge.

But first, Stephens has a couple other important dates -- a fight with Gilbert Melendez at UFC 215 ... and a wedding with his fiancee (congrats!).

If all goes well against Gil ... Jeremy wants Conor's head.

Kinda doubt McGregor's gonna respond ... but if he did, he'd probably say the same thing.