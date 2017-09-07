Mike Epps Officially Divorced In Super Rich Settlement

Mike Epps Officially Divorced in Super Rich Settlement

EXCLUSIVE

Mike Epps is officially a single man, but it's gonna cost him.

A judge just signed off on his divorce from Mechelle McCain Epps, his wife of 12 years, and the property settlement shows just how rich they are.

Mike walks away with 10 -- count them -- 10 properties in Indiana. He keeps his 2016 Mercedes, his 2015 Jeep Cherokee, '79 Caddy and 2011 Suzuki chopper.

Now the pain.

Epps pays Mechelle $25k a month in spousal support for a total of 6 1/2 years, but if she remarries he stops paying. He also has to pay $15k a month in support for their 2 children. He's also footing the bill for their private school.

And Mike and Mechelle split royalties from his numerous movie and TV roles, including "The Hangover," "Hancock" and "Girl Trip."

Mechelle walks away with a small fleet of cars herself, including a 2014 Bentley, 2013 Mercedes, 2015 Toyota Prius and a 2013 Land Rover.

The couple will sell their family home in Encino and split the profits.

They agreed to joint legal custody and are still in the process of working out the physical custody arrangement.