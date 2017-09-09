Floyd Mayweather Mystery Woman Revealed 'Biggest Stripper In America'

Floyd Mayweather Mystery Woman Revealed, She's A Hot Booty Model

EXCLUSIVE

Here's the TMZ Sports good deed of the week ... we've identified the mystery woman out with Floyd Mayweather in Beverly Hills ... and she's glorious!

Money dropped around $250k on Birkin bags in BH Wednesday, and while that was impressive enough, the question everyone wanted to know was, WHO WAS THE HOT CHICK WITH HIM.

A post shared by Red Rose La Cubana 🇨🇺💯🌹 (@i.am.redrose100) on Sep 1, 2017 at 12:45am PDT

Our in-house eagle-eyed perv (Van) jumped on the case and positively identified the smoke show as Red Rose La Cubana, a model and featured dancer at Floyd's strip club, Girl Collection.

Red Rose is famous in her own right, with over 1 million followers on IG, even being described to us by one source as, "The Biggest Stripper In America."

BTW ... we're told Red Rose and Floyd are "just friends" ... for now at least.

Enjoy the gallery.