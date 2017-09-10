DeRay Davis Denies Only Part of His On-Set Beef with Tamar Braxton

EXCLUSIVE
DeRay Davis has a funny way of explaining his on-set blow up with Tamar Braxton last week ... which involves board games, family, and only a partial denial.
We got the comedian Saturday night at Bootsy Bellows in WeHo, where we asked about his beef with Tamar on the set of "Hip Hop Squares" ... where he jokingly accused her of lip-syncing, and eventually threatened to get his sisters to beat her ass after an argument.
DeRay says the story's BS -- well, only part of it actually. He admits he and Tamar got into a spat, but that's only because they were competing ... and Tamar's a cheater, according to him. He denies threatening to sic any of his six sisters on her.
Dude had to cut the story short, though ... for obvious reasons.