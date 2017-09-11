Kid Rock Kaepernick Is Unemployed Because He Sucks ... Not Over Protest

Kid Rock: Kaepernick Is Unemployed Because He Sucks, Not Over Protest

Breaking News

Colin Kaepernick is NOT being blackballed by the NFL, he's unemployed because he's not a good quarterback -- so says Kid Rock.

The rock star has been blasting Kaepernick at his concerts for a while -- pissed off over his national anthem protest.

But after his latest shot at Kaep, Kid decided to clarify his stance on the QB.

"To be clear -- F*ck ANYONE who takes a knee or sits during our national anthem," Kid Rock said in a Facebook post.

"Pretty sure if Russell Wilson or Tom Brady were doing it they would have no problem finding a job playing for any team they wanted in the NFL! So cut the bullsh*t!"

Kid Rock has been under fire for using the Confederate flag at his shows. Some people have straight up called him racist -- but Kid says he's not.

In fact, he wrote, "I LOVE BLACK PEOPLE!!"