Farrah Abraham Tuned Up Vagina Ready for a Close-up

Farrah Abraham's Rejuvenated Vagina Lands Its Own Show!!!

XXXCLUSIVE

Farrah Abraham's ready to raise the curtain on her rejuvenated vagina -- she's got a big debut in the world of online cam shows.

The teen mom/stripper/porn star/author landed a deal with CamSoda ... and will premiere on the site Wednesday evening. Farrah's no stranger to cameras in the bedroom, but this will be the first time she's doing it since her umm ... tune-up.

You'll recall 26-year-old Farrah had the surgery back in August.

Farrah scored nearly a million bucks for her sex tape with James Deen back in 2013. The cam show gig won't pay that much, but she is getting a slice of CamSoda's back end. Plus, she's riding solo this time.