Mark Ronson Sued Over 'Uptown Funk,' Way Too Much 'Bounce to the Ounce'

Mark Ronson completely ripped off Roger Troutman ﻿and Zapp's funk masterpiece when he cranked out his megahit "Uptown Funk" with Bruno Mars ... this according to a new lawsuit.

Lastrada Entertainment, which owns rights to Roger and Zapp's 1980 classic "More Bounce to the Ounce" ... says 'Uptown' is a clear copy ... particularly the first 48 seconds of it. That portion includes the repeated talk-boxing of the word "doh" ... similar to the lyrics 'More Bounce' in the 1980 hit.

The suit, obtained by TMZ, also points out Ronson even cited Roger and Zapp as influences -- and includes note-for-note comparisons of the songs. Legalese aside ... you can listen to the similarities for yourself.

Lastrada is suing Ronson, Sony, Spotify, Apple and several producers to shut down future plays and sales of "Uptown Funk," ... plus an unspecified amount in damages. Bruno is not a defendant.

We've reached out to Ronson and Sony ... so far no word back.