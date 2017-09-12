Michelle Rodriguez To 'Fast & Furious' Franchise Evolve or Die!!!

Michelle Rodriguez to 'Fast & Furious' Franchise: Evolve or Die!!!

Michelle Rodriguez doubled down and said 'Fast & Furious' better show women some love in the next couple flicks or she's saying deuces.

We got Michelle out Monday in Bev Hills where we asked her about what she said back in June -- hoping the franchise shows women some love in the next flick ... "or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise." FYI, the 9th and 10th installments are slated for 2019 and 2021.

Check it out ... Michelle ain't backing down when it comes to female empowerment -- and the sad reality about the franchise in general.