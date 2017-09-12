TMZ

Scottie Pippen & Larsa Marriage Back On ... Move to L.A. Together

9/12/2017 12:10 AM PDT

Scottie Pippen & Larsa Move to L.A. Together, Marriage Back On

EXCLUSIVE

Scottie Pippen is back with his wife Larsa -- and they just moved to L.A. as a family to "figure things out" ... TMZ Sports has learned. 

In fact, the two are already having couples outings in Beverly Hills -- where they got his and her manicures on Monday. Doesn't get more "together" than that.

Here's the deal ...  it's been almost a year since Scottie filed divorce docs after 19 years of marriage. Since then, the two have been on-again, off-again in an effort to work things out. 

It seemed things were finally dunzo in April when they mutually decided to move forward with the divorce -- but once again, things changed. 

The two recently moved the family from Miami to L.A. -- in part due to the fact their basketball star son Scotty has transferred to Sierra Canyon, one of the top basketball programs in the country. 

Fun Fact: Kenyon Martin's son also hoops at S.C. and it's also where the country's #1 high school player, Marvin Bagley, played ball. 

We're told both Scottie and Larsa are really trying to make things work this time around.  

Good luck! 

