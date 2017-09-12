Ted Cruz XXX Twitter Scandal Official Account 'Likes' Hardcore Porn

Ted Cruz In XXX Twitter Scandal, Official Account 'Likes' Hardcore Porn

Senator Ted Cruz is all about that hardcore threesome action -- at least, judging by his Twitter account which "liked" a very X-rated video late Monday night.

But here's the rub ... Cruz's spokesperson is strongly implying the Senator was hacked!!

The video in question was posted by the Twitter handle Sexuall Posts -- and featured a hot blonde lady diddling herself while secretly watching a man and a woman have sex. Good times.

Since "likes" are public -- someone noticed that Cruz's account had clicked the 'ol heart button for that particular post ... and it spread through social media like wildfire.

Particularly interesting considering Cruz is a hardcore religious conservative who once defended a Texas law which banned the sale of sex toys.

Cruz's Sr. Communications Adviser, Catherine Frazier, strongly insists the porn watcher ain't Cruz -- tweeting, "The offensive tweet posted on @Tedcruz account earlier has been removed by staff and reported to Twitter."

So, careful everyone ... seems there might be someone out there hacking social media accounts and "liking" things they're not supposed to.