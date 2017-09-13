Dave Chappelle I'm Wearing My Emmy Like a Chain!!

Dave Chappelle Walks Around Town Flaunting His Emmy

EXCLUSIVE

Dave Chappelle's waited a long time for his first Emmy, so you better believe he's showing it off ... EVERYwhere!

We got the comedian walking around WeHo Tuesday brandishing his trophy, and he had a very logical reason for waving it around in public.

Dave's clearly proud of winning the Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his post-election monologue on 'SNL' -- but also admits the whole awards thing's kinda silly. Remember, he had a HUGE show of his own back in the day, and never won.

Still, Chappelle's grateful, and tells us how he's gonna keep the Emmy close. Maybe too close.