LeBron James Trains at Famous L.A. High School ... Wife Scopes Campus

9/13/2017 9:31 AM PDT

LeBron Trains at L.A. High School, Wife Scopes Campus

Exclusive Details

LeBron James surprised the basketball team at Notre Dame High School in L.A. on Tuesday -- hitting the gym for a training session while his wife checked out the campus ... TMZ Sports has learned. 

We're told Bron and Savannah James rolled up to the school in a chauffeured car around 6 PM and walked around campus before a workout on the court. 

LeBron owns a home in Brentwood and there's talk he could be checking out various private schools to send his kids -- including 12-year-old Bronny, one of the best hoop prospects in the country. 

Notre Dame is one of the top private schools in the area -- with an alumni list that includes Giancarlo Stanton, Rachel Bilson, Dave Navarro, Katharine McPhee and Jerry Mathers

Any school would kill for Bron's kids -- but it's unclear if ND is seriously in the running. 

It's a Catholic school ... so ... pray?

