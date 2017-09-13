Scooter Braun: Stevie Wonder, Beyonce Spoke from the Heart in Politicized Telethon

Scooter Braun Stevie & Bey Spoke from the Heart During Politicized Telethon

Scooter Braun isn't apologizing for what some considered overly political remarks during his and Bun B's nationally televised telethon event for hurricane relief.

We got the music manager -- and potential California gubernatorial candidate -- leaving Craig's Wednesday night following his "Hand in Hand" charity event, and he seemed pleased by the $44-plus million raised for victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

We asked if it was the right setting for Stevie Wonder, Beyonce to get political by bringing up global warming, racism and division in the country.

Scooter -- who organized the event with Bun B -- and his crew certainly didn't pull any punches on TV ... and he doesn't pull any here either.