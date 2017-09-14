Selena Gomez My Faith in God Got Me Through Kidney Failure

Selena Gomez was scared, as anyone would be, as she dealt with failing kidneys and Lupus, but her faith in God is what gave her the strength to handle it ... sources close to the singer tell TMZ.

Our sources say God has become the most important thing in Selena's life, and as scared as she was, she was resigned to the fact that her fate was in God's hands.

Selena, we're told, prayed a lot but also knew she had the power to heal herself by aggressively seeking a transplant. As we reported, Selena was on a kidney transplant list and ultimately received the life-saving organ from her best friend, Francia Raisa.