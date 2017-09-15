Colin Kaepernick Wins MVP ... of Community Service

Colin Kaepernick Wins MVP of NFLPA Weekly Community Award

Colin Kaepernick isn't suiting up on Sundays, but he's still rackin' up MVP awards ... for his community service.

The NFL Players Association announced Kaep as the winner of its weekly Community MVP award for his recent $100k donation to 4 youth charities and "Back to School Backpack Giveaway."

Along with the contribution ... Kaep is being recognized for his "Know Your Rights Camp," which focuses on empowering youth.

With the honor, Kaep gets a $10k donation from the NFLPA to the charity of his choice ... and will now be considered for the Byron Whizzer White Award, "which is the highest honor that the NFLPA can bestow upon a player."

Houston Texans superstar J.J. Watt won the same award last week for raising more than $33 million towards Hurricane Harvey relief.