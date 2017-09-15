'Cash Me Outside' Danielle Bregoli Signs Record Deal with Atlantic Records

Danielle Bregoli 'These Heaux' Got Me A Record Deal

Danielle Bregoli just joined the ranks of Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Wiz Khalifa and Cardi B ... cuz she just scored a record deal with Atlantic Records.

Sources close to the situation tell us Danielle caught the attention of record execs after her first single, "These Heaux," generated unexpected success. The song's music video already has 21 million views and we're told that Bregoli is the youngest female rapper to chart on the Hot 100 at #77.

We're told the deal includes multiple albums and is worth millions ... Bregoli signed the contract under her rap name, "Bhad Bhabie."

Say what you want about the girl ... but she's raking in the dough.