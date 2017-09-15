Jerry Sandusky's Son Pleads Guilty To Child Sex Abuse Faces 8 Yrs. In Prison

Jerry Sandusky's Son Pleads Guilty To Child Sex Abuse

Breaking News

Jerry Sandusky's 41-year-old son, Jeffrey Sandusky, pled guilty to 12 felonies Friday in his child sex abuse case ... and faces up to 8 years in prison.

Police launched an investigation into Sandusky in 2016 after he allegedly sent text messages to underage girls requesting nude photos. In February 2017, J.S. was arrested and charged with 12 felonies and 2 misdemeanors ... including multiple counts of child sexual abuse.

Sandusky was set to go to trial next week in Centre County, Pennsylvania ... but entered an early plea of guilty to all counts with the court in the hope of getting a lighter sentence.

According to reports, he's guaranteed to serve at least 3 years in state prison ... however, the judge has the power to put him behind bars for as many as 8 years.

Jeffrey's dad, Jerry, is still in prison doing a 30-to-60-year stretch after being convicted of 45 counts of child sex abuse back in 2012.