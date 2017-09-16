'Lethal Weapon' Teen Star Can't Flush My $150k Payday

'Lethal Weapon' Teen Star Chandler Kinney Can't Flush $150k Payday Down a Toilet

The teen who plays Damon Wayans' daughter on the TV remake of "Lethal Weapon" banked nearly $150k for her first season, but still couldn't get a toilet guaranteed from the show.

Chandler Kinney plays Riana Murtaugh on the FOX series. She signed a 7-season deal, which earned her $15k per episode in season 1. Good money, for sure, but here's the reality of being a 17-year-old up-and-comer in Hollywood.

Chandler's reps couldn't get production to promise she'd have a private bathroom in her dressing room. Doesn't seem like she made much of a stink about it -- Chandler went on to appear in 10 outta 18 episodes.

More good news -- the series got picked up for season 2, and she got a $600 pay bump per episode. For that ... ya hold it till ya get home.