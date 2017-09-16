Netflix's 'Narcos' Location Scout Shot & Killed On the Job in Mexcio

Netflix's 'Narcos' Location Scout Shot, Killed on the Job in Mexico

A location scout for Netflix's hit show "Narcos" was shot and killed this week while working in Mexico ... this as the upcoming season shifts its focus to Mexican drug cartels.

Carolos Muñoz Portal was found shot to death Monday in central Mexico during location scouting for season 4 of "Narcos." He was reportedly found riddled with bullets in his car in a remote area near Hidalgo, which is known to have one of the highest murder rates in Mexico.

Netflix issued a statement saying ... "We are aware of the passing of Carlos Muñoz Portal, a well-respected location scout, and send our condolences to his family." Police are currently investigating the circumstances of Portal's death.

The new season of Narcos is expected to focus on the origins of the Juarez cartel in Mexico, and filming was supposed to go down there as opposed to Colombia where past seasons were shot.

Unclear if Portal's death will derail production.