David Hasselhoff Wants to Cut Off Ex-Wife's Spousal Support

David Hasselhoff I'm Done Supporting My Ex ... Pamela Needs to Get a Job!!

David Hasselhoff's had enough of writing $10,000 checks to his ex-wife every month -- and says it's high time she find a way to support herself.

David filed docs requesting an immediate end to his alimony payments to Pamela Bach. The couple divorced in 2006, and for a long time he was paying her $21k per month. Last year he got that cut in half -- saying he was too broke to shell out so much -- and now he wants the amount cut to zilch.

In his docs, the Hoff points out Pamela's shown a "failure to make any efforts to become self supporting, contribute to her own support, or even make any efforts to gain job skills." Translation: she's sitting on her ass living off my money!

David says the fact she's not even trying to help herself ... justifies terminating the spousal support.

According to the docs, David's paid more than $2.5 million to Pamela in spousal support.