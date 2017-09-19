Cris Cyborg Ronda Rousey's a Loser I Don't Want to Fight Her Anymore

Cris Cyborg says she's OVER her feud with Ronda Rousey -- because Ronda is no longer on her level and belongs in the WWE instead of the octagon.

Cyborg called out Rousey for years -- once telling TMZ Sports she wanted to kill the first UFC women's champ to end their violent soap opera ... but Cris says Ronda ain't worthy of the scrap anymore after a pair of brutal losses.

"When I wanted to fight her it was because she was at the top of her game and she had all of the confidence in the world," Cyborg said in a statement

"She had not been KO'd twice in a row and some people were actually saying she could beat Floyd Mayweather in a fight."

"Both of us are now at different chapters in our careers and for me that chapter is finished."

Cris says the only place she'd take on Rousey now is the WWE ring ... cause that's the only place they'd be on even ground.

Cyborg's message is in response to Ronda's trainer Edmond Tarverdyan ... who called for the super-fight in an interview with Ariel Helwani on Monday, adding that Cris was "too slow" to beat Rousey.

Cyborg responded by saying Edmond's "nothing but a joke of a coach."

As for Ronda ... she's rumored to be making a transition to WWE -- cutting a backstage promo earlier this month.