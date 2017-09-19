Kevin Hart Woman in Extortion Video Traveling Stripper

Kevin Hart Extortion Plot, Woman in Video is a Traveling Stripper

Kevin Hart partied with a woman -- who is now at the center of the sexually explicit video -- for an entire weekend last month, and we've learned she's a stripper who hits up whatever clubs she can book.

Her name is Montia Sabbag, although she sometimes spells it Montiah Sabagg. She's 27, lives in Long Beach, CA and met Kevin during a pretty wild weekend in Vegas back in August.

The first frames of the 4 minute and 47 second video are a pic of Kevin and Montia. You can't see who's on the bed during the most explicit portion of the tape, but after the bed scene 2 people who look like Kevin and Montia are walking around in various stages of undress.

We're told Kevin had never met her before and did not have any encounters with her since.

As we reported, she denies she had anything to do with shooting the video, but authorities are not so sure. We're told there were other people present during the weekend and investigators are tracking them all down, with the intent of serving search warrants as quickly as possible.

The brass ring for law enforcement is decoding the encrypted emails the extortionist sent to Kevin's people and figuring out the sender's identity.

As we reported, Montia lawyered up almost immediately after Kevin's team contacted her, and her lawyer said she would sit for a lie detector test if Kevin paid her $420,000.

Our sources say before making a multi-million dollar demand on Kevin in return for keeping the video a secret, the extortionist tried to get at least one media outlet to pay $15 million for the highly produced video.

Our sources say Kevin had a meeting by telephone Monday afternoon with 2 investigators on the case and it lasted an hour and a half. He aggressively wants to help law enforcement identify and catch the extortionist(s). This was his second meeting with investigators.