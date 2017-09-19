Liza Minnelli Daylight Come 'n She Wan' Go Home!!!

Liza Minnelli Shoots Down Rumors, Proves She Can Still Sing!

Liza Minnelli is putting an end to the rumors she might never sing again, and she's doing it in the most awesome way!

We got Liza Monday night leaving Craig's, and asked straight-up ... if her famous pipes are still in working order? Broadway star Michael Feinstein recently said Liza was considering doing a big show with him, but then the weak vocal stories started swirling.

After this run-in, our advice to Feinstein is ... get on the horn to Liza!

