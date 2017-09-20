Cardi B NYPD Cop Put Me in a Choke Hold!!!

Cardi B Claims NY Cop Put Her in a Choke Hold

Cardi B says a New York City cop put her in a choke hold Tuesday evening and slammed her against her car.

Sources connected to the "Bodak Yellow" rapper say the incident went down around 6 PM near Columbus Circle -- Cardi was riding in her new Bentley SUV when another driver hit her.

We're told Cardi wasn't driving, but she and a cousin -- who was also in the Bentley -- got out and started arguing with the other driver, and that's when the NYPD officer got involved. We're told the officer, who Cardi says was white, grabbed her with his arms around her neck and pinned her against the Bentley.

Once everyone involved calmed down, we're told the cop let Cardi go ... and left the accident scene without taking a report or issuing any citations. Moments later she angrily tweeted about the incident and blasted cops for not knowing "how to do they job F**K."

Cardi deleted her tweet after a few minutes. Her sister also posted about it, and later deleted. Our sources say Cardi was not injured by the choke hold, and it doesn't seem, at this point, she's looking to take legal action.

A spokesman tells us NYPD has no records or information about Cardi's claim, and adds it's unclear if police will try to get a statement from her about the alleged incident.

As for the accident ... sounds like Cardi's Bentley didn't suffer too much damage.