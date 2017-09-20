Liziane Gutierrez Nothin' Thong w/ a Little Porsche ... Down Payment's on Chris!

Liziane Gutierrez Seen Driving a Porsche in Her Thong During Chris Brown Settlement

Exclusive Details

Chris Brown's cash settlement for his alleged Vegas battery case victim is going a long way toward a new whip -- well ... at least for its down payment, anyway.

Liziane Gutierrez was seen last month picking up a convertible Porsche 911 Carrera in Miami Beach (in a thong, no less) -- this while she was in the middle of settling with Chris over her lawsuit against him ... which we're told got her paid anywhere as high as $70k.

While news of the settlement just became official this week ... it looks like she already knew what she'd was walking away with.

BTW -- this cool car starts out at about $89k for the latest model. Nothing wrong with a little treat to yourself ... right, Lizzie?