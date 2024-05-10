Anti-Tesla Protesters Attempt to Storm German Factory, Clash with Cops

Play video content

Hundreds of protesters attempted to storm Tesla's factory near Berlin Friday ... and CEO Elon Musk has already called out the demonstrators -- who got into an ugly clash with cops.

German police confirmed they stopped hundreds of activists from accessing Tesla's production site in Grunheide ... after social media footage went viral showing protesters dressed in black charging the factory.

Check it out ... the protesters hold hands as they make their way through the woods and an open field, facing off against police decked out in riot gear. The cops even utilize pepper spray to deter protesters from pursuing the factory.

Ole Becker -- a rep for Disrupt Tesla, the group that organized the protest -- gave insight into the protesters' mission ... advocating for public transportation over individual vehicles. He adds ... "Companies like Tesla are happy to destroy habitats for their own profit."

Elon, for his part, shut down claims the demonstrators successfully accessed the factory. He shared on X ... "This is fake news. Protesters did not manage to break through the fence line. There are still 2 intact fence lines all around. Note, this is 'National Protest Week' in Germany, so there are a lot of protests for many different reasons."

He added ... "Why do the police let the left-wing protestors off so easily?"