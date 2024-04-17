Tesla Nearly Submerged Underwater While Driving Through Dubai Floods

Play video content TikTok / @bebesib

Elon Musk isn't just building cars -- he seems to be in the submarine business too ... that's what this video of a Tesla driving through several feet of water indicates, anyway.

A new video shows the inside of one of Elon's EVs while it drives through the rain as Dubai experiences torrential flooding ... and, the water climbs higher and higher from the outside. At one point ... the deluge covers the whole windshield, cutting off nearly all visibility.

Play video content

Ultimately, they're able to get to the other side successfully ... and video of what appears to be the same car cutting through the water is also online, only seen from a bird's eye view.

It's pretty impressive -- cutting seamlessly through the water and taking no time to head on its merry way ... this while other vehicles are stuck/stalled on the road. Lots of people online are pretty impressed by this ... likening the car to a dang submersible of some sort.

Play video content

Teslas aren't even the strangest mode of transportation people are using in the United Arab Emirates right now ... a few dudes were spotted traversing the treacherous water on a raft, while one man flew by on a jet ski.

It all stems from intense rainfall in the region ... as we reported, Dubai's been hit by five inches of rain in recent days -- reportedly more than twice the average rainfall for the city.

Play video content

It got so bad the Dubai International Airport -- the world's second busiest -- completely flooded and even jumbo jets had trouble taking off. More than 40 flights ended up getting canceled Tuesday.

The region's just not built for this level of rainfall ... and tragedies -- including one where 10 schoolchildren and one adult in neighboring Oman died -- have occurred.