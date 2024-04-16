Video Shows Dubai Airport Flooded After Massive Rain Storm

Play video content

Dubai airport's looking more like a marina, after a year's worth of rain flooded the desert metropolis in just one day!

Check it out ... the tarmac at Dubai International -- the second busiest in the world -- was completely covered in water Tuesday, making it near impossible for even jumbo jets to maneuver. Hell, one plane had a freakin' wake behind it as it taxied on a runway.

The city was inundated with almost 5 inches of rain leaving the storm water almost as high as the tires on one nearby support vehicle.

According to Sky News, this amount of rainfall is normally Dubai's yearly average ... and more rain is still expected to come.

Airport operations were reportedly put on pause for almost a half hour Tuesday due to the deluge ... with over 40 inbound and outbound flights canceled. Still, there were several departure flights that made it out of Dubai with no issue.

And the airport isn't the only place facing flooding in Dubai, as residential homes have also been impacted due to rising water on the streets -- cars have also been abandoned and submerged.

The fact is the desert city just doesn't have ample drainage. It's just not built for this kinda rainfall. Other Middle Eastern countries also faced the unseasonably rainy weather, including Bahrain, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.