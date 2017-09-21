Tupac Photographer Sues Macy's, Urban Outfitters for Jacking Pics to Sell Shirts

Tupac Photographer Sues Macy's & Urban Outfitters ... You Jacked My Pics to Move Merch!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Some of the most famous photos of Tupac Shakur have been stolen and slapped on shirts at a couple popular retail stores, and the photog wants justice ... according to a new lawsuit.

Chi Modu, known for his portraits of hip-hop artists, claims a merchandising company used his Pac pics without permission to produce a bunch of apparel. According to the docs ... the company then sold the shirts to Urban Outfitters and Macy's, which sold them to the public ... also allegedly without Modu's consent.

Modu admits he had an agreement with the merchandising company to use his Tupac photos at one time, but it expired in July 2016 ... and he says the dirty business came afterward.

The photog wants all the stores' profits from the shirts, along with damages.

We reached out to Urban and Macy's ... no word back so far.