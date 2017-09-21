UNH Sorority Racial Investigation Over Kanye Song Rhymes with Gold Digger

UNH Sorority Investigated for Singing N-Word in Kanye West 'Gold Digger' Video

Breaking News

White sorority girls singin' the n-word ... yep.

Question is, should they be thrown out of the Univ. of New Hampshire for their bars ... considering it was all part of a Kanye West sing-along?

The Alpha Phi Sorority is now under the microscope of UNH officials for yelling out the n-word in "Gold Digger."

Someone posted video of the sorority performance on Facebook, and some people are really pissed.

BTW ... New Hampshire is the "Live Free or Die" state ... it's emblazoned on their license plates.