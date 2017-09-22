Aaron Carter On His Way to Rehab

Aaron Carter is finally giving in and checking into rehab, TMZ has learned, the day after police rushed to his home to do a welfare check.

TMZ broke the story ... cops in Florida responded when someone reported Aaron seemed high on something during a FaceTime conversation. Aaron's rep tells us, "Aaron has decided to enter a facility to improve his health and work on his overall wellness. He is going to do this privately and focus all his attention on being the best person and performer possible," adding Aaron's grateful for the support and love from his fans.

We're told Aaron went back and forth for a while, but finally agreed to get help.

As we reported, Aaron taped an episode of 'Doctors' last month, but fled the studio at the first mention of him going into rehab. Family members have also been concerned he's relapsing.

As of now he's agreeing to check into a program, but as one source put it ... his decision "changes every hour."