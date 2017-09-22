'Big Brother' Star Jessica Graf Doesn't Wanna be Prodded About Butt Poking

'Big Brother' Star Jessica Graf Hates Being Prodded with Butt Poking Questions

"Big Brother" star Jessica Graf -- aka the anal invader -- wasn't feeling all the nudging about her butt poking ... so she bailed.

We got Jessica -- flanked by fellow co-star and bf Cody Nickson -- outside Clifton's Thursday night in downtown L.A. for the "Big Brother" cast party and our guy tried digging about her controversial schtick -- approaching unsuspecting houseguests from behind and surprising them with a 2-finger checkup.

Jessica's having none of it ... so fed up she stops the autograph sesh and takes it inside.

It's all fun and games ... until someone starts poking.