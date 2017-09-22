Bill Belichick Runs for the Hills On CTE Questions ... 'I'm Not a Doctor'

Here's Bill Belichick passing the buck like he's Tom Brady when asked about how the New England Patriots inform players about the dangers of CTE.

With Aaron Hernandez's fiancee suing the Pats and the NFL for allegedly hiding key information about CTE from players ... a reporter asked Belichick on Friday straight-up how the team deals with CTE.

That's when Belichick took a deep breath and said this -- "Umm. Well that's really ... you know, the whole medical questions are, you know, one that come outside of my area."

Belichick noted that the question is better handled by the team medical staff.

When the reporter asked Belichick for his thoughts on how the NFL informs players on the dangers of CTE he deflected once again.

"I’m not a doctor. I’m not a trainer. I’m a coach. So, the medical department, they handle the medical part of it. I don’t do that."