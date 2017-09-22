Jay-Z & Beyonce Drop $26 Million In the Hamptons!!!

Exclusive Details

Jay-Z and Beyonce are officially balling on both coasts -- they've gobbled up another 8-figure property, and this one's in the Hamptons.

Jay and Bey plunked down a cool $26 million for the 7 bedroom, 7.5 bathroom pad in luxurious East Hampton, NY. The crib's no joke -- the 12,000 square ft. pad sits on 2 acres of land with scenic water views of the Georgica Pond.

It's got everything hip hop royalty wants -- bathrooms sculpted with Italian marble, an infinity edge pool and an 1,800 square ft. guest cottage. The kitchen features an 18th century carved stone fireplace. Trulia first reported the purchase.

The original structure was built over a century ago but Jeffrey Collé spent 2 years redesigning the current masterpiece. Great sequel to their roughly $90 million West Coast purchase.