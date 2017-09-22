Kevin Hart Search Warrants Served In Extortion Case

Authorities have already executed search warrants on multiple people suspected in the plot to extort Kevin Hart over the sex tape ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us, a judge signed the warrants earlier this week and they were executed almost immediately. We're told the information and items seized have already yielded results and have helped close in on the people who demanded 7 figures from Hart to keep the tape silent.

We're told one of the key items is phone records, but also computer hard drives and other electronics.

The investigation is full steam ahead.