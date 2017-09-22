Kylie and Kendall Fire Back in Tupac T-Shirt Lawsuit

Kylie and Kendall Jenner Fire Back in Tupac T-Shirt Lawsuit

EXCLUSIVE

Kylie and Kendall Jenner have just fired back in the lawsuit where a guy who owns a photo of Tupac is going after the women claiming they ripped him off and plastered the image on the t-shirts they were hawking.

Kylie and Kendall say renowned photog Michael Miller has no right to sue because he himself committed some sort of fraud in copyrighting the photo. They say he's neither the author nor creator of the photos. They don't further explain, but it sounds like they're alleging he misrepresented ownership when he filed with the U.S. Copyright Office.

And there's this ... the women claim he's only entitled at best to "thin copyright protection" because his legal rights to the photo are so minimal it doesn't deserve full protection.

That all said, Kylie and Kendall removed the t-shirt from their online store.