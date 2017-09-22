Xzibit Trump's More Racist Than Sorority Singing N-Word

Xzibit Says Trump's More Racist Than White Sorority Chicks Singing N-Word

EXCLUSIVE

Xzibit is defending the white sorority chicks who went viral for singing the n-word, because he says they're small potatoes compared to what Prez Trump's been spewing.

When we got X to the Z at LAX Thursday he was willing to give the ladies of Alpha Phi a pass. After all ... as he says, they were just singing along with Kanye West's "Gold Digger" lyrics -- so, no harm, no foul.

On the other hand, if POTUS is expecting a pass for some of his outrageous comments -- it definitely won't be coming from Xzibit.